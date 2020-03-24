Delhi Police Commissioner Warns Of Strict Action Against Offenders During COVID-19 Crisis

As the number of Coronavirus cases surging in the country, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Monday said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the national capital adding that strict action will be taken against those who break the law amid the imposed curfew.

"In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Delhi. We expect that everyone will stay at home other than people related to essential services. Strict action will be taken against those who will not follow the restrictions," Srivastava said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday confirmed that one more person tested positive in the national capital. He said that there is a total of 30 positive cases out of which 23 people have a travel history and seven are the family members of the positive cases.

Speaking to the media Kejriwal said, "In Delhi, there are 30 cases-23 people who returned from abroad, 7-the family members of the positive cases. Currently, the situation in Delhi is under control. Urge all to follow the lockdown so that the situation is not out of control."

Delhi under lockdown

Delhi government, on Sunday, ordered a lockdown and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

Announcing the measures, he said, "No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi. 25 % of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services," added Kejriwal.

As the country grapples with Coronavirus, 467 confirmed cases with 9 deaths have been reported in India, while 34 have been cured and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

