Delhi Police To Felicitate Officers Who Ferried Pregnant Women To Hospitals In Lockdown

The Delhi Police will felicitate women officials and PCR personnel who saved the lives of more than one thousand pregnant women by taking them to hospitals during the lockdown.

According to the information, more than a thousand pregnant women were transported to the maternity ward by Delhi Police's PCR during the lockdown, out of which nine women delivered the babies while they were en-route in PCR vans.

En-route to hospitals, the lives of several women were saved, with the Delhi Police officials performing the job of paramedical staff, even going on to cut the umbilical cords of the newborn babies. Rekha and Ritika were among those babies who took birth inside PCR vans. On Saturday, their families came to meet DCP PCR Isha Pandey and showed gratitude for saving their lives. DCP Pandey gifted the children, toy PCR Vans and thanked the entire Delhi Police.

Sangita Tiwar, one of the women who was transported to the maternity ward by police said that she had no hope from anyone when she had labour pain.

"I didn't have any relatives. Ambulance had refused to come. But PCR van took to me maternity ward. On the way, my water broke and I delivered the baby, they also cut my umbilical cord. They saved two lives, mine and of my baby," she said.

Dayawati another woman narrated a similar story. She also gave birth inside PCR Van. The police department will now felicitate the staff who saved countless lives on Women's Day.

