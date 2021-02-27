Delhi Police Examines Toolkit; Uncovers Shocking Details Of 'international Conspiracy'

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has examined the toolkit reportedly made by Shantanu, Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob, and have found shocking details of the international conspiracy. A highly-placed source said that there were ready-made social media templates, which were to be used by the recipients of the toolkit. The official said that the draft templates or ready-made social media posts were filled with fake content. The source revealed the nature of readymade content which was shocking and provocative too.

Read: Toolkit Narrative: Misinformation Peddled, Amplified To Attack Govt Via Farmers Protest?

As per the Cyber Cell officials, the followings were the purpose of using readymade social media posts:

1. To provoke violence

2. To spread fake news

3. Fake news of the death of protestors

4. Fake news of police using tear gas

5. Police using baton/lathi charge

6. Police using water cannon

7. Protestors missing

8. 100 hundred injured

9. Many dead

10. Police attacking peaceful protestors

11. Violent repression by the police.

Read: Greta Thunberg Tweets On Disha Ravi's Arrest,preaches ‘peaceful Protest’ Post Toolkit Plot

"Intentions of readymade drafts was to create a situation of chaos and spread panic across the nation. It was an international conspiracy and Sikh for Justice (SFJ) and Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) were behind this. Both the SFJ and PJI engaged Shantanu, to create the toolkit. SFJ and PJI wanted to use the contacts, skills and expertise of Shantanu, Disha Ravi and Nikita against India with global impact," said a highly-placed source.

Read: Disha Ravi Granted Bail In Toolkit Case; Court Observes 'scanty & Sketchy Evidence'

'Yes, I attended zoom meeting': Shantanu

Shantanu has said that he is a patient of hypertension. He has said that he has given answers to 115 questions of the Delhi Police. He has said that he is innocent and is being framed. Shantanu has confessed that he attended the Zoom meeting whose title was "Ask India Why" attended by 70 persons including Mo Dhaliwal.

Read: Toolkit Case: Delhi Court Grants Protection From Arrest To Shantanu Muluk Till Mar 9