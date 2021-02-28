DCW Seeks Report From Delhi Police Over Kalkaji Eve-teasing & Stabbing; 5 Arrested

In a recent development, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo moto cognizance in the case of the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy for countering stalking and eve-teasing of his sister in Kalkaji and issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area.

According to the DCW’s notice, the girl has alleged that when she approached the police to lodge the complaint, the police officials refused to take any action, and the body upheld that this is a very serious matter. The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the government on the issue of women’s safety, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women's Chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi and said, "In Kalkaji, the girl was molested by miscreants, when the brother defended her, the goons stabbed her brother with a knife. The girl said that a policeman who came to the spot instead abused her. We are sending a notice to the police! The guilty must be punished!"

The DCW sought the Kalkaji SHO to prove the commission with:

a copy of the registered FIR.

a copy of the complaint received from the girl (if any) regarding stalking and eve-teasing.

actions taken by the police till now.

details of action taken against the police officials with respect to the allegations made by the girl.

details of the accused arrested in the matter and detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the commission latest by March 3,” the notice said reported ANI.

Delhi Police Apprehends 5 Accused

Delhi police, on Saturday, arrested five persons in connection with the incident. Police said they have arrested three accused -- Kishan (20), Jishan (18) and Ritik (18) -- all residents of the Govindpuri area, and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident. The 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks.

