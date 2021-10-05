Delhi Restaurant Offers 'Digital Thali' Based On Cryptocurrency Theme; Check Menu

When it comes to food, there's no place on earth other than India that offers diverse taste and variety, and we Indians are also the frontrunners when it comes to setting themes and naming things. Well, proving the statement right, a restaurant in Delhi is grabbing the attention of cryptocurrency investors for its unique name and payment method. A restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place is creating headlines for accepting payments in cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and others. The restaurant, Ardor 2.1, has crafted a creative idea to lure customers by using catchy names and phrases for Indian Thalis.

However, the restaurant is popular among Delhites for its unique Thali names such as Baahubali Thaali, United India Thali, 56 Inch Thali, and this time its Bitcoin-themed "Digital Thali", which offers a wide variety of dishes named after cryptocurrencies. The Digital Thaali at Ardor 2.1 includes Polygon Pita & Falafel, Bunny Burger, Solana Chana Bhatura, Ethereum Butter Chicken, Doge Fried Rice, and the most popular Bitcoin Tikka.

Decoding cryptocurrencies

People who are away from cryptocurrencies may wonder what these names even mean. Well, the Polygon is a protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, and based on the Ethereum blockchain, Bunny is a payment solution platform, while Solana is also a blockchain public platform and a rival of Ethereum. The news of the Digital Thalli came to light when a food blogger from a YouTube channel Delhi Food Nest visited the restaurant, where she discovered the names of each dish and the idea behind the Cryptocurrency-based Indian Thali. The owner of the restaurant said that they were looking for some digital experience for the guests, offering them a complete digital menu.

He said, "We were thinking of doing something in crypto after one of my friends told me about it. Even though it's a grey area, we decided ‘let's go ahead and give it a shot.' We also wanted to see the response, how many people were invested in crypto." The price of a single Digital Thaali is Rs 2,099, exclusive of taxes, and a non-vegetarian Thalli costs Rs 1,999. Moreover, the restaurant also offers a discount of 20% to those customers who pay via cryptocurrency, while there is no discount for cash payers.

Image: YT/@Delhifoodnest/Pixabay