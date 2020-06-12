Delhi Sees Biggest 1 Day Spike With 2137 New COVID Cases; CM Says 'no Lockdown Extension'

As the Supreme Court pulls up the Delhi government over its reduced testing, abysmal disposal of dead bodies, the national capital on Friday, saw 2137 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 71 deaths. Delhi's audit committee also audited 58 deaths from previous deaths, taking its total deaths to 1214 and its total positive cases to 36,824 cases. The capital has also seen 667 new recoveries, taking its recovered case tally to 13,398.

Delhi fast heading towards becoming Corona Capital; private hospitals to conduct tests: HC

Delhi: 2137 new cases

Delhi HC: More cremation infrastructure needed urgently for COVID-19 related deaths

As per the state's health bulletin, Delhi has 9558 COVID-19 beds of which 4197 are vacant. It also has 598 ventilators of which 253 are vacant, 344 beds at COVID health centres, of which 183 are vacant and 5974 beds at COVID care centre of which 4466 are vacant. As per the ‘Delhi Corona’ app, nearly 70% of beds are vacant in state government hospitals, while almost all beds at several big private hospitals are shown to be occupied. Experts attribute it to people's aversion towards state-run facilities.

'COVID patients being treated worse than animals in Delhi govt hospitals' observes SC

SC pulls up Delhi govt

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Government stating that Delhi was the only state in the country that had decreased the number of tests daily as compared to all the other states. It said that it was “really pained” seeing the stories of Government Hospitals in New Delhi and how they were treating the COVID-19 patients and dead bodies in the hospital. Meanwhile, Delhi HC ordered private hospitals that have reserved 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients and have ICMR-accredited labs to start conducting novel coronavirus tests on symptomatic or asymptomatic patients seeking admission in the hospital.

The Delhi HC also said that more cremation infrastructure is urgently needed in the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi's health minister has said that lockdown will not be extended post June 31, inspite of its rising cases. While Delhi has opened its borders, its neighbouring state- Uttar Pradesh has refused to open its borders at Noida and Ghaziabad, citing that 'Delhi has 40 times the cases than Noida'.

“Cases in Delhi are 40 times more than UP; cannot open Noida border” UP govt tells SC

Community transmission in Delhi?

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had informed that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in Delhi however it is now up to the Centre to make an official declaration about it. With its rising fatality rate and cases, the state government has forecast 5.5 lakh cases in the capital by July 31. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city.

