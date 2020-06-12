Delhi HC: More Cremation Infrastructure Needed Urgently For COVID-19 Related Deaths

The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the delay in the cremation of mortal remains of COVID-19 victims and said that more cremation infrastructure is urgently needed in the national capital. Expressing displeasure with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the high court said that the corporation had already been granted over a week's time to put in place the requisite facility which it had demolished.

"This court has expressed its concern at the delayed cremation of the mortal remains of pandemic related demises. Surely, more cremation infrastructure is needed urgently, while granted some more days to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to operationalise at least two cremation platforms in Delhi's Nithari village," a bench of Justice Najmi Waziri said on Thursday.

"A request, it is granted further time till this Saturday to operationalise, at least, two cremation platforms. All other materials and facilities, which are requisite for the performance of cremations, such as the provision of wood, water, additional shed, toilets, etc shall be ensured by the North MCD so that cremations can be carried out from Sunday onwards," the bench added.

The high court was hearing a plea by village residents, challenging the corporation's move to demolish the existing cremation platforms and build new sheds for the same contending it does not have the power to enter the gram sabha land and carry out such activities. It observed that the platforms constructed by the corporation so far were "evidently incomplete and rudimentary".

The court said that there was no provision for protection from the elements, like rain and sun, for even the minimum number of persons who would be allowed to attend a cremation in the prevailing situation.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Meanwhile, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the national capital has recorded 1877 new cases and 101 deaths on Thursday, marking its sharpest one-day increase. Delhi has also witnessed 486 new recoveries, taking its recovered tally to 12,731 cases. The national capital's total cases now stand at 34,687 with 1085 fatalities.

