Delhi Wakes Up To 2.4 Degrees Celsius On Saturday

City News

The citizens of Delhi on Saturday woke up to a chilling low temperature of 2.4 degrees celsius. The IMD also predicted dense fog over isolated northern pockets

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

As cold wave continues to intensify the chilling weather in Northern parts of India, Delhi temperature seems to be breaking all its existing records. On Saturday morning, Delhiites woke up to a bone-chilling weekend as the national capital's temperature dipped down to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Saturday at 6:10 am.

Earlier in the day, the IMD also took to Twitter and stated that there was reportedly zero visibility on the Delhi airport due to fog.

READ | Delhi and nearby areas likely to hit by cold waves: IMD

IMD predicts a temperature drop in the states of Punjab and Haryana 

In its weather report, IMD also predicted that most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh may likely witness severe chilling cold conditions throughout the day.

Dense fog can be a likely condition over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan is very likely. 

"Today, ground frost very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan," IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

READ | Delhi shivers at 5.7 deg C, two notches below average

Water supply freezes due to extreme cold 

The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point. In Srinagar, the extreme cold led to the freezing of water supply lines at several places. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius while south Kashmir's Anantnag district was the coldest place to be recorded in the valley, the weather office said.

READ | As temperature dips across Kashmir Valley, a major chunk of Dal Lake freezes

READ |Temperatures plummet further in Punjab, Haryana

(With inputs from ANI) 

Published:
COMMENT
