Delhi Wakes Up To 2.4 Degrees Celsius On Saturday

As cold wave continues to intensify the chilling weather in Northern parts of India, Delhi temperature seems to be breaking all its existing records. On Saturday morning, Delhiites woke up to a bone-chilling weekend as the national capital's temperature dipped down to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Saturday at 6:10 am.

Indian Meteorological Department: 8.30 am temperatures- Safdurjung enclave 2.4, Palam 3.1, Lodhi Road 1.7, Aya Nagar 1.9. Delhi's minimum temperature today will be 1.7 degrees. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Pl5gDbTvpQ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, the IMD also took to Twitter and stated that there was reportedly zero visibility on the Delhi airport due to fog.

Current METARs shows 0 visibility at Delhi Airport. Day and night microphysics of satellite images are also confirming the fog. pic.twitter.com/5GWspeeLJG — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 28, 2019

IMD predicts a temperature drop in the states of Punjab and Haryana

In its weather report, IMD also predicted that most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh may likely witness severe chilling cold conditions throughout the day.

Severe Cold Day (SCD) conditions observed in most pockets over Punjab,HCD, UP & Bihar; in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan; CD to SCD conditions in many pockets over MP; in isolated pockets over W. Bengal & CD conditions in some pockets over Jhrarkhand & north Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/XlHH1638tM — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2019

Dense fog can be a likely condition over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan is very likely.

"Today, ground frost very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan," IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Water supply freezes due to extreme cold

The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point. In Srinagar, the extreme cold led to the freezing of water supply lines at several places. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius while south Kashmir's Anantnag district was the coldest place to be recorded in the valley, the weather office said.

(With inputs from ANI)