Delhi: CRPF Make Quarantine Wards To Treat Officials, Incubation Period Amid COVID-19

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has constituted several quarantine wards in New Delhi to treat their officials if found to be having symptoms that could later cause COVID-19. The CRPF in the Bawana area of the national capital has constructed four wards with a capacity of 10 beds each. Here not only those with symptoms are admitted but those who have had a travel history are sent to undergo a 14-day incubation period.

These wards are situated at a decent distance from the main camp ensuring no contact with other officers. Those living in the wards are provided with all essentials within the prescribed premises.

No stone unturned in fight against COVID

Throwing light on the procedure followed by the CRPF a doctor deployed on duty told Republic TV that CRPF is leaving no stone unturned in fighting the virus hence is making sure that any of its officials who show sign of COVID-19 is treated at an early stage.

“We here treat those with any symptoms which could lead to COVID19. Those with travel history and those who have come in contact with them are also advised to stay in the quarantine wards to undergo 14-day incubation period,” she said. “We also make sure if anyone is tested positive, then they are admitted to designated hospital treating COVID 19 patients,” she added.

Meanwhile, CRPF commandant Deepak Dhondiyal also added, “CRPF is a large force and we make to ensure that it does not get affected. We wish to serve the nation and not cause any harm. This is why we are taking every possible help to combat the crisis.”

Coronavirus crisis

India at present is under a 21-day lockdown which is scheduled to end tomorrow. However, in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases several states have extended the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address the nation in the connection tomorrow at 10 am.

According to health ministry, so far 9,352 corona positive cases have been reported in India. The number of cured cases stands at 980, while the deadly virus has claimed 324 lives across the nation. Meanwhile, the novel virus has claimed over 1,00,000 lives across the globe so far.

