CRPF Reaches Out To The Needy With Essentials In The National Capital Amid Lockdown

In the wake of the lockdown, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday continued to serve the needy. Acting on the request of the local authorities, CRPF battalion 55 with CRPF battalion 70 reached out to the needy living in Prahalad Pur area of New Delhi and distributed food, masks, soaps along with bottles of sanitizers.

India is under a lockdown amid COVID-19 spread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown which is scheduled to end on April 14. However, many states across the country to combat the coronavirus have extended the lockdown till April 30. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the nation in the connection tomorrow at 10 am. Meanwhile, talking about the initiative, the Commandant of CRPF battalion 55 Deepak Dhondiyal told Republic TV that they have made it a point to ensure the needy in such time of crisis are served.

CRPF provide relief to the needy

“We are serving over 500 people every day. We are in touch with the local authorities across the national capital and as per the need we reach out to the people with these essentials which are needed during present times.”

In addition to helping out the poor, the CRPF forces are also sanitizing the area and creating awareness on the social distancing norms which needs to be followed to combat COVID-19.

The Central government along with state governments have allocated funds and initiated several schemes for the poor to aid them through the difficult times ahead.

According to the Health Ministry, so far 9512 corona positive cases have been reported in India. The number of cured cases stands at 857, while the deadly virus has claimed 308 lives across the nation. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 claimed over 1,00,000 lives across the globe so far.

(Image: Twitter/CRPF)