Domestic Flights Resume At Kolkata Airport; Passenger Wears PPE Suit While Traveling

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata saw huge queues of passengers waiting to enter the airport and board their flights on Thursday, as domestic flight services were started this morning.

On Thursday, 10 flights are set to take off from and land at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport since early morning. Flights are scheduled for Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, and flights have been scheduled from North East as well. The flight operations with total 20 flights will operate till May 31, after which the airport will await new guidelines from Civil Aviation Ministry.

Long queues were seen at the arrival terminal of the airport. Passengers were seen wearing masks and gloves, maintaining the guidelines of social distancing.

A 48-year-old resident of Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Sharma, stood patiently in the queue, wearing a PPE suit. "I am going to Delhi, my family stays in Himachal Pradesh. I came to Kolkata for business activities in March and got stuck in lockdown." said the traveller whose unique dressing sense attracted attention. He further said that he used to speak regularly with his family, who were worried about his safety.

"I am extremely relieved that I am being able to get back home, will go to Delhi, first and then will travel to Himachal," said Sharma, who also said that he is wearing a PPE suit, as he is taking precautions which won't hamper the safety of other passengers too.

On May 25, domestic flight operations across the country began but it could not be restarted in West Bengal as the state machinery was involved in the relief and restoration work after the extremely severe Cyclone Amphan impacted major parts of the state badly.

