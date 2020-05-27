Kolkata Photographer Gives Free Postcards To People Donating To Cyclone Amphan Relief Fund

A photographer is giving away prints of his photos for free to anyone who is donating to the West Bengal’s Amphan relief fund in a bid to boost the morale of the contributors. The pictures, clicked by Kolkata based Suyash showcase different moods of the city as well as parts of West Bengal before the super cyclone Amphan hit.

The young photographer, who is a student of SRFTI, took to Twitter to announce his initiative. In his tweet, he elaborated that he would give three postcards of these photographs to those who contribute 500 rupees. He also revealed that people contributing Rs.2500 and above would get all the 17 images. Suyash’s 'wonderful’ gesture has received plaudits from people on the internet. with many coming forward to donate to the cause.

Giving postcards of images I shot in Kolkata for every donation you make to any fund related to #amphan. 3 postcards for every 500, up-till 2500 (and above) gets all of them. Have 17 images to choose from. Send screenshots of your donation & your address! Spread the word :) pic.twitter.com/fWonDdKXly — Suyash (@sanimastudent) May 26, 2020

JUTA raises fund

In a similar move, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) is raising funds to help students of the institute, who were severely affected by cyclone Amphan in the districts. After coming to know the losses suffered by the students and their families, the association members have decided to provide urgent financial assistance to them, JUTA general secretary Parthapratim Roy said.

Most of the affected students live in South 24 Parganas district, which bore the brunt of the storm the most, apart from some coastal parts of North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts, he said, adding that their houses suffered extensive damage and their study materials destroyed in the calamity. Roy said the association has already received names of several students badly affected by the cyclone and requested everyone in the faculty to contribute.

"In such an unprecedented crisis, we must stand by our students and do all we can to help them overcome this emergency situation," Roy said, adding they would be sending the assistance to the affected individuals without waiting for the corpus to build up, keeping in mind the exigencies of the situation.

Image credits: Twitter/sanimastudent