DRDO Launches 'Dare To Dream 2.0' Contest For Startups With The Aim To Promote Innovators

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday launched 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest for innovators and those looking to launch a startup on the 5th death anniversary of former President of India and noted scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The DRDO in a statement said that Dr Kalam, who was also known as the 'Missile man' supported the vision of self-reliance. Hence drawing inspiration from his vision, the contest has been launched to back emerging technologies and promote the individuals and their startups for innovation in the field of defence, aerospace technologies in the country following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Read: Kerala: Young Talents Make Technological Innovations To Counter COVID-19 Pandemic

'Innovative solutions and ideas are invited'

The Dare to dream 2.0 scheme aims to promote innovators and startup culture in the country. The winners will be picked following due evaluation by an expert committee. Award money, up to Rs.10 lakh for startup and Rs five lakh in the individual category, will be given to the winners. Defence Minister Rajnath has also lauded the initiative and expressed his happiness to announce the contest for the 'Ignited Minds'.

"Innovative solutions and ideas are invited for the challenges in defence and aerospace fields. The Winners will receive award money up to 10 lakhs for startups and up to 5 lakhs for individuals," tweeted the Office of Defence Minister of India.

To participate in the contest individuals should be citizens of India who are above 18 years of age. Start-ups controlled by Indians and recognized by DIPP can participate. Participants will need to give an executive summary of their innovation, and how it would impact the future of the scientific sphere in context.

Read: DRDO Team Visits Patna To Select Site For Setting Up 500-bed COVID Hospital

Participants will be required to provide a set of information such as what their innovation, provide information in detail how they plan to transform their idea into a product of utility, the resources on hand, the resources required, the timeframes, the constraints foreseen and any other additional requirements. More details about the challenge will be announced on the DRDO website. This initiative amid coronavirus pandemic, when many have lost their job will provide the needed push.

The DRDO since the first leg of the lockdown has been very monumental in aiding the war against coronavirus. It is these testing times had come forward to help combat the pandemic. The defence organisation in the past three months has developed several innovations like to help fight COVID-19. The biggest contribution by DRDO in the war against Coronavirus has been the 1000 bed hospital it constructed in the national capital with ICU capacity of 250 beds in just 12 days.

Read: Indian Army Gets DRDO-developed 'Bharat' Drones For Accurate Surveillance Along LAC

Read: DRDO Develops 'SAMPARC' To Track COVID-19 Patients In Quarantine, Here's How It Works

[Image credits: @DRDO_India (Twitter)]