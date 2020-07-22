Indian Army Gets DRDO-developed 'Bharat' Drones For Accurate Surveillance Along LAC

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has reportedly provided its indigenously-developed drones to the Indian Army amid the ongoing border dispute between India and China. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Bharat, will help the army conduct accurate surveillance in high altitude areas and difficult terrain along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The Indian Army requires drones for accurate surveillance in the ongoing dispute in the Eastern Ladakh area. For this, the DRDO has provided them with the Bharat drones," ANI quoted defence sources as saying.

Bharat drones have been reportedly developed at a Chandigarh-based laboratory of the DRDO and are touted as one of the world's most agile and lightest surveillance systems. It has been designed to ensure its survival in extreme cold weather conditions of the Himalayan region and can provide real-time video transmission during a crucial mission.

Night vision, Artificial intelligence

It can dodge enemy radars with its stealthy design and can detect humans hiding under deep forest. It is also equipped with advanced night vision capabilities which can help the army detect enemy round the clock and its artificial intelligence feature can differentiate between friends and foes.

“The small yet powerful drone works autonomously at any location with great accuracy. The unibody biomimetic design with advance release technology is a potent combination for surveillance missions", according to DRDO sources.

China’s aggressive behaviour in the region has been condemned by several countries including the United States, Britain, and Japan. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper recently said that the United States is “closely” monitoring the situation between India and China at the LAC. Japan accused China of pushing its territorial claims amid coronavirus pandemic and spreading propaganda and disinformation as it provides medical aid to combat the disease.

