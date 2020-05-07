PM Modi Issues Message To Nation On Buddha Purnima, Hails Covid Warriors; FULL Speech Here

Addressing the Virtual Vesak global celebration on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the difficult time of COVID, every nation has to come together to fight it. He applauded the efforts made by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to hold prayer week for the Corona warriors. The Prime Minister said: "I applaud your efforts. I believe that such collaboration will help humanity and we will be successful in our fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic."

The Prime Minister further said that Indian culture has played an important role in the life of Buddha. He said that Buddha is not limited to one instance, or one place, but has inspired throughout the ages. He said that Buddha is an example that strong will-power can bring a change in society. Referring to the COVID warriors, he said that they are working day and night and hailed their crucial role in maintaining the law and order, and in curing people, while forgetting about their own problems. He added that they are in line with the teachings of Buddha.

Apart from PM Modi, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, also be participated in the Virtual Vesak Buddha Purnima celebration by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization.

Here is the full address:

Global Prayer Week for COVID warriors

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture said Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. It is also been dedicated as Global Prayer Week in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19. Prayer ceremonies on the occasion was streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini, Nepal; Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, India; Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, India; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, India; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanwelisaya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

