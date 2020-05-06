Last Updated:

Buddha Purnima Time 2020 | Here's All You Need To Know About The Day

Here's all you need to know about Buddha Purnima time and date which is celebrated to mark the birthday of LordGautam Buddha. Read on to know more about this.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Gautam Buddha Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of the Gautam Buddha. He was the founder of Buddhism and also hailed as one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The day is celebrated by both Hindus and Buddhists all over the world. According to the Hindu calendar, Buddha Purnima is celebrated in the month of Vaisakh which falls in the Engish months of April or May. 

Buddha Purnima timing for 2020

Buddha Purnima 2020 falls on May 7. However, it starts from 7:44 pm on May 6  and ends at 4:14 pm of May 7. This day holds a great significance since Lord Buddha was born as Siddharth Gautam on the Purnima in the Hindu month of Vaisakh. Vinayak or Satya Vinayak Purnima since Buddha also received his enlightenment on this day at Bodh Gaya in Bihar. 

History of Buddha Purnima

Gautam Buddha was a spiritual teacher who emphasised the need to walk on the path of enlightenment. Many festivals have been held to honour his birth. However, the decision to celebrate the festival of Vesak was taken in May 1950 at the World Fellowship of Buddhists held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The date was fixed to be the first full moon in the month of May. 

Buddha Purnima is usually celebrated by visiting temples and monasteries during Vesak where monks talk and recite verses on Buddha. Some temples also decorate with a statue of a baby Buddha kept in a basin and filled with water and flowers. Devotees may pour water over the statue of to symbolise new and pure beginnings. 

Many Buddhists wear white robes during Vesak. They also eat vegetarian food. Some people also buy animals and set them free in order to practice Buddha's teachings. Others also distribute food, money and clothes among the sick and the needy. 

Buddha Purnima Wishes

  • On Buddha Purnima, wishing that peace and tranquillity be by your side…today and always!
  • May the full moon of Buddha Purnima
    away from the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred
    and herald an era of contentment
    peace and enlightenment for the world!
    Heartiest Greetings on this day
    Happy Buddha Jayanti!!
  • “We live in illusion and the appearance of things. There is a reality. We are that reality. When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all.” Happy Buddha Purnima.
  • Rely on the teachings, not on the person
    Rely on the meaning, not on the words
    Rely on the real-life, not on the dreams
    Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside
    Happy Buddha Jayanti!
  • Spread the message
    Of universal brotherhood
    And compassion
    Far and wide
    Wishing you peace on
    Buddha Jayanti
  • Let us pray for peace and harmony for all the humankind on this auspicious day…
    Happy Buddha Jayanti!
    On Buddha Jayanti…
  • May the Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of
    Truth, love and peace.
    You may gather knowledge, power, prestige and money
    Happy Buddha Purnima…!

