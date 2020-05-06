Buddha Purnima Time 2020 | Here's All You Need To Know About The Day

Quick links:
Buddha Purnima, also known as Gautam Buddha Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of the Gautam Buddha. He was the founder of Buddhism and also hailed as one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The day is celebrated by both Hindus and Buddhists all over the world. According to the Hindu calendar, Buddha Purnima is celebrated in the month of Vaisakh which falls in the Engish months of April or May.
Buddha Purnima 2020 falls on May 7. However, it starts from 7:44 pm on May 6 and ends at 4:14 pm of May 7. This day holds a great significance since Lord Buddha was born as Siddharth Gautam on the Purnima in the Hindu month of Vaisakh. Vinayak or Satya Vinayak Purnima since Buddha also received his enlightenment on this day at Bodh Gaya in Bihar.
Gautam Buddha was a spiritual teacher who emphasised the need to walk on the path of enlightenment. Many festivals have been held to honour his birth. However, the decision to celebrate the festival of Vesak was taken in May 1950 at the World Fellowship of Buddhists held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The date was fixed to be the first full moon in the month of May.
Buddha Purnima is usually celebrated by visiting temples and monasteries during Vesak where monks talk and recite verses on Buddha. Some temples also decorate with a statue of a baby Buddha kept in a basin and filled with water and flowers. Devotees may pour water over the statue of to symbolise new and pure beginnings.
Many Buddhists wear white robes during Vesak. They also eat vegetarian food. Some people also buy animals and set them free in order to practice Buddha's teachings. Others also distribute food, money and clothes among the sick and the needy.
Also Read: Maghi Purnima Celebrated Across The Country
Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Significance Of Chaitra Purnima
Also Read: Cambodia: Locals Discover Reclining Buddha Carving On Kangva Hill
Also Read: Buddha's Message Of Unity, Service To Others Important As Humanity Suffers From COVID-19: UN Chief