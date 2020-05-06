Buddha Purnima Time 2020 | Here's All You Need To Know About The Day

Buddha Purnima, also known as Gautam Buddha Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of the Gautam Buddha. He was the founder of Buddhism and also hailed as one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The day is celebrated by both Hindus and Buddhists all over the world. According to the Hindu calendar, Buddha Purnima is celebrated in the month of Vaisakh which falls in the Engish months of April or May.

Buddha Purnima timing for 2020

Buddha Purnima 2020 falls on May 7. However, it starts from 7:44 pm on May 6 and ends at 4:14 pm of May 7. This day holds a great significance since Lord Buddha was born as Siddharth Gautam on the Purnima in the Hindu month of Vaisakh. Vinayak or Satya Vinayak Purnima since Buddha also received his enlightenment on this day at Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

History of Buddha Purnima

Gautam Buddha was a spiritual teacher who emphasised the need to walk on the path of enlightenment. Many festivals have been held to honour his birth. However, the decision to celebrate the festival of Vesak was taken in May 1950 at the World Fellowship of Buddhists held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The date was fixed to be the first full moon in the month of May.

Buddha Purnima is usually celebrated by visiting temples and monasteries during Vesak where monks talk and recite verses on Buddha. Some temples also decorate with a statue of a baby Buddha kept in a basin and filled with water and flowers. Devotees may pour water over the statue of to symbolise new and pure beginnings.

Many Buddhists wear white robes during Vesak. They also eat vegetarian food. Some people also buy animals and set them free in order to practice Buddha's teachings. Others also distribute food, money and clothes among the sick and the needy.

Buddha Purnima Wishes

On Buddha Purnima, wishing that peace and tranquillity be by your side…today and always!

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima

away from the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred

and herald an era of contentment

peace and enlightenment for the world!

Heartiest Greetings on this day

Happy Buddha Jayanti!!

Rely on the teachings, not on the person

Rely on the meaning, not on the words

Rely on the real-life, not on the dreams

Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Of universal brotherhood

And compassion

Far and wide

Wishing you peace on

Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

On Buddha Jayanti…

Truth, love and peace.

You may gather knowledge, power, prestige and money

Happy Buddha Purnima…!

