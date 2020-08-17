Four People At Sharad Pawar's Mumbai Residence Test COVID-19 Positive; NCP Chief Negative

Four persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for Coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Pawar has tested negative for the infection, but he has been advised not to undertake any state tour for the next few days, Tope told reporters.

A cook, a helper and two security guards at the NCP leader’s 'Silver Oak' residence in the city tested positive for Coronavirus, after which Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a COVID-19 test. The Health Minister confirmed that Pawar’s test came out negative and he is in sound health; however, he will remain isolated for at least four days.

Efforts are underway to trace those who came in contact with the cook and security guards in their residential areas. Sharad Pawar had recently returned from Karad Tehsil in Satara, where he met state cooperation minister and NCP leader Balasaheb Patil. The minister also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate improves

Touching a record recovery of 80%, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 1010 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths. The metropolitan city also reported 719 new recoveries taking its cured rally at 1,03,468. Mumbai's total tally stands at 1,28,726 - of which 17,828 are active and have 7130 fatalities.

Maharashtra's capital has been witnessed a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 80% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.82%. BMC reported that 6,51,593 samples have been tested till date with a 19.60% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 169 of 1095 ventilator beds were vacant, while 343 of 1836 ICU beds were vacant.

(Image credits: PTI)