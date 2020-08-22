Amid COVID Crisis, Famous Lalbaug Mandal Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi On Smaller Scale

The Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, one of the most prominent mandals in Mumbai, is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a smaller scale this year due to COVID-19 this year. The BMC had earlier appealed people to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi in a simple manner by avoiding crowds and taking adequate precautions as the threat of COVID-19 remains potent. It also requested Mumbai residents to follow the instructions issued by the Maharashtra and civic administration. Reiterating its appeal, the BMC expressed hope that the Ganesh Chaturthi would be celebrated with social distancing, compulsory use of masks and sanitizers.

The organisers have urged to take an online glimpse of Lord Ganesh from their homes. However, proper arrangements of sanitisers and temperature measurements have been made by the mandal for visitors. Speaking to ANI, Swapanil Parab, Secretary of Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal said that this year we have only 4 feet tall idol as we are celebrating the festival on a small scale.

"Every year we have 22 feet Lord Ganesh, but this year we have only 4 feet tall idol as we are celebrating the festival on a small scale due to government's guidelines on crowd prevention."

"We are encouraging people to take the blessings of the lord from their homes as they as they can watch it through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram," he added.

Ganesh Festival Begins

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year. The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav celebrations, saying that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing the idols of the deity.

It also said that the heights of Lord Ganesh idols installed by sarvajanik (community) mandals and at household- level should be limited to four feet and two feet, respectively, this year. As a result, the number of people coming out in the market to buy Ganpati idols for installation in their houses, housing societies and sarvajanik pandals, was limited. The usual spirit and fervour of the festival was relatively low this year.

