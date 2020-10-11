Good News: Acid-attack Survivors Open Supermarket In Mumbai's Bandra; Here's Their Story

On Saturday, a supermarket was inaugurated in Mumbai's Bandra area with an aim to make acid-attack survivors self-dependent. The supermarket opened with help of Saahas Foundation will provide job opportunities to the acid attack survivors. It was inaugurated by BJP Leader Chitra Wagh.

The Saahas Foundation was founded in 2016 by an acid attack survivor Daulat Bi Khan. She started the NGO with the goal of empowering acid attack survivors. Khan said the money for the supermarket was raised from a fundraiser amid the pandemic situation.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not able to raise any funds so we had organised a fundraiser. From the money raised, I thought why should a victim be dependent on anybody. During this pandemic, two things were selling - medicines and grocery. I decided to open a supermarket so that victims are not dependent on anyone," she told ANI.

'Very Proud Moment'

Expressing pride over the unique initiative to back the acid attack survivors, Chitra Wagh said that it was a very proud movement for her as this is not an ordinary work done by the NGO but an 'extraordinary' step taken by them.

"I think it is the first time in our country that acid attack survivors came together and raised funds to set up this supermarket. It sends a message to the entire country that despite the tragedies they faced, they are standing on their own feet," she added.

Mabiya, an acid attack survivor, said she was feeling very happy at the efforts made and appealed to the people to support them. "We are the victims of acid attack and this supermarket is for us. I appeal to all to support us," she said.

Group Of Transgenders Start 'Covai Trans Kitchen'

Last month a group of transgenders in Coimbatore started their own business for a dignified living after their lives were adversely affected due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. The group consisting of ten transwomen started an eatery called the 'Covai Trans Kitchen'. The 32-seater restaurant is on the Venkataswamy Road specializes in dum biryani, along with other dishes and snacks.

(With ANI inputs)