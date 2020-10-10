Mumbai Sees COVID Recovery Surge With 3074 Cured In 24 Hrs; City's Active Cases At 22,369

Seeing another recovery surge, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 2203 new cases and 48 new deaths. The city also saw 3074 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,92,096. Mumbai is now the fifth-worst hit district in the nation with 2,27,251 cases of which 22,369 cases are active and 9388 fatalities.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 death toll touches 40,000; 11,416 new cases in the state

Mumbai: 2203 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 84% now while its growth rise has slowed to 1.03%. BMC reported that 12,47,680 samples have been tested till date with an 18.04% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 106 out of 1142 ventilator beds are vacant, while 262 out of 2033 ICU beds are vacant.

Mumbai sees 2287 new COVID cases taking tally to 2.25 lakh; 22 more local trains allowed

Maharashtra's daily cases decline

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 11,416 new cases, taking state's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 15,17,434 on Saturday, state health department data revealed. The number of recovered patients rose by a whopping 26,440, taking the tally of recovered cases to 12,55,779. The recovery rate in the state has touched 82.76%, as against the national average of 85.81%.

The death toll surged to 40,040 after 308 patients succumbed to the highly infectious disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.64%, while that of India's is 1.54%. As of October 10, there are 2,21,156 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country. Currently, 22,68,057 people are under home quarantine and 24,994 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 75,69,447 laboratory samples, 15,17,434 have been tested positive (20.05%) for COVID-19 till date.

Ishkaran Bhandari says 'Attempts to drag down Arnab failed' after Hansa report TRP expose

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 660, while over 10,121 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 53 days, while Parel is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 100 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 68 days is higher than the national average of 60 days.

Hathras Horror: CBI takes over case a week after Yogi's request; Ghaziabad branch to probe