'Govt Trying To Scale Up COVID Testing In Pune, Reduce Price By Rs 500:' Maharashtra Min

Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh has stated that the state government is trying to increase the scale of COVID-19 testing in Pune by taking measures to reduce the testing price. The Minister highlighted that the state government is working according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and has also appealed to the private sector to increase the volume of testing.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the state Minister informed that the government is trying to bring down the testing price from Rs 4500 to Rs 4000 in Pune, similar to the price in Mumbai. Deshmukh also informed that the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences exams may be held from July 15 onwards. "The proposal was sent to the Governor by the University and regarding that, I met him too. The Governor has agreed to it that the medical exams may take place from July 15," Deshmukh said.

READ | Pune Municipal Commissioner Anticipates Shortage Of Ventilators To Hit City By June 19

The State Minister also added that if a student is stuck in some city, then the exams will be conducted there only so that the student does not have to travel.

READ | Maharashtra Govt Employees Asked To Remain Present In Office For At Least 1 Day In A Week

Shortage of ventilators anticipated in Pune

Earlier on May 29, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad predicted that the city is expected to face a shortage of ventilators by June 19. Speaking to ANI, Shekhar Gaikwad said, "Pune Municipal Corporation has the required number of ICU beds as well as ventilators in the city. However, the doubling rate has reached 15 days. According to calculations, the first ventilator shortage is likely to occur on June 19."

Gaikwad also remarked that the objective is to acquire more ventilators by that time. He added that it has been Pune's strategy to open 97 per cent of the city and impose stringent restrictions on the remaining three per cent micro containment zones. The PMC Commissioner also claimed that the strategy has resolved a lot of issues including unemployment, maid/servant aide for senior citizens.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Rs 16,039-crore Pune-Nashik Rail Line Project Gets Nod

READ | Ajit Pawar Reviews Damage Caused By Cyclone In Pune District