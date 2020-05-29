Pune Municipal Commissioner Anticipates Shortage Of Ventilators To Hit City By June 19

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad predicts that the city is expected to face a shortage of ventilators by June 19. One of the worst-affected cities by COVID across the country, Pune has reported 6,789 positive cases so far while the death count has reached 306. PMC Commissioner Gaikwad has also informed that the doubling rate in the city has reached 15 days now.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhar Gaikwad said, "Pune Municipal Corporation has the required number of ICU beds as well as ventilators in the city. However, the doubling rate has reached 15 days. According to calculations, the first ventilator shortage is likely to occur on June 19."

READ | 18 Hospitals In Pune District To Get Oxygen Connections

Pune's COVID strategy

Gaikwad also remarked that the objective is to acquire more ventilators by that time. He added that it has been Pune's strategy to open 97 per cent of the city and impose stringent restrictions on the remaining three per cent micro containment zones. The PMC Commissioner also claimed that the strategy has resolved a lot of issues including unemployment, maid/servant aide for senior citizens.

"However, this picture is going to change every 15 days when we are going for the next stage of lockdown. Like for lockdown 5.0, some zones are going to be declared green and others will be out of containment, but will have some micro containment zones," he added.

READ | Pune Airport Handles 27 Flights On Day Three Of Resumption

Reflecting upon the crisis in Pune, Gaikwad highlighted that the biggest challenge is faced in slums as people do not observe social distancing. He added that it is also difficult for them to stay in small houses in this scorching heat. The PMC Commissioner stated that it has also been a challenge for authorities to maintain essential supplies in these areas, maintaining isolation and hygiene of public bathrooms.

READ | 'Baseless, False Rumours': Maha Govt Dismisses Rumours Of Army Deployment In Mumbai & Pune

READ | Maharashtra: Pune Crime Rate Witnesses Drop In April, Crime Against Women Rise Marginally