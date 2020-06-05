Maharashtra Govt Employees Asked To Remain Present In Office For At Least 1 Day In A Week

The Maharashtra government on Friday, June 5, directed all government departments to prepare a roster of their employees in a way that they must attend office for at least one day in a week. This assumes significance as the state has begun easing lockdown restrictions as a part of 'Mission Begin Again'. Apart from the employees on leave due to medical reasons, it is compulsory for all others to remain present in the office for at least one day in a week. This has been done in the wake of some government employees skipping work without intimation during the lockdown period. As per an order issued by the Finance Department, this was taking a huge toll on the employees present in the office.

Departmental action shall be taken against those government employees not remaining present on their designated day. Moreover, the days on which the employee is absent shall be considered as leave without pay. This order shall come into force from June 8. Currently, there are 77793 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 33681 patients have been discharged while 2710 casualties have been reported.

Cases surge in Mumbai

With 1442 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday, June 4 till 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 44,704. There are 25,141 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai at present. The number of recovered in the city soared to 18,098 after 626 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals in the day. Moreover, 48 deaths were reported on Thursday, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1465. 33 of the aforesaid deceased individuals had co-morbidities. 23 casualties fell in the age group of above 60 years.

The Public Health Department of the BMC advised citizens to not self-medicate in case of a fever. It observed all high-risk citizens having co-morbidities and senior citizens to not go out of the house. Moreover, people have been asked to consume home-made cooked food only and avoid food sold on footpaths.

