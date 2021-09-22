Gurez Valley Is Peaceful After Ceasefire Pact Between India And Pakistan: Lt Gen DP Pandey

Following the signing of a new ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February this year, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based Army's 15 Corps, said on Wednesday that villagers in the Gurez valley of Bandipore are living in peace.

People living with peace in Gurez post

"The environment of Gurez valley is very peaceful now because a new ceasefire agreement was signed between India and Pakistan in February this year," Pandey said.

On Wednesday, an annual training camp with the 3 J-K BN NCC was held at Gurez, according to an army officer. Pandey said, "People of Gurez, both men and women, are living without fear today. And I am glad to see a large number of people from Kashmir and outside enjoying camping in Gurez."

Pandey also commended the beauty of Gurez Valley and encouraged people to visit its undeveloped areas. "I was posted here in 1998 and Gurez is one of the most beautiful places on the earth. I urge people across the country to come and visit the valley," he added.

"We will ensure a good amount of peace remains intact and a secure atmosphere prevails so that more and more people come and enjoy the beauty of this place," the GOC stated of ensuring peace in Gurez valley and urging tourists to visit.

DG BSF Visits India-Pak Border In Jammu

Last week, Director General BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh IPS arrived in Jammu for a two-day IB visit under the BSF Jammu Frontier. The DG BSF visited the Samba and Kathua Sectors of the International Border Area on the first day of his visit to assess the situation.

"DG BSF was accompanied by N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and other officers. N S Jamwal, IG briefed the DG BSF about the complexities of management of the Jammu border under the prevailing current security scenario. "DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and the domination plan. DG visited the critical areas of Basantar River, Tarnha Nallah, Bain Nallah and other areas of Samba, Kathua & Hiranagar Border area and held discussions with sector/unit commanders on the ground and reviewed security situation," BSF Spokesperson said in its statement.

The statement also added that DG BSF met with Jawans and praised BSF Jawans for their dedication to the security of international borders. The DG also informed that the recent discovery of tunnels demonstrates a commitment to duty for the homeland, undermining the adversary's nefarious aims.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI