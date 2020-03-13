Hinduja Hospital Home Quarantines Staff Who Were In Contact With Coronavirus Patient

After a patient admitted to Mumbai's private P.D. Hinduja Hospital tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday, reports state that 89 persons including medical, para-medical, non-medical staffers have been home quarantined. The patient- who had recently travelled from Dubai, was shifted to Kasturba Hospital which is currently treating all coronavirus patients in Mumbai. Moreover, reports state that at least two nurses who were treating the patient have been quarantined and are undergoing treatement. BMC health officials have briefed that four positive cases have been detected - 3 in Mumbai, 1 in Thane - after 460 homes were surveyed.

Hinduja Hospital staff home quarantined

Briefing on the incident, Hinduja hospital released a statement that the 'hospital immediately got in touch with the concerned government authorities (MCGM) where all protocols were activated' and 'the patient has been shifted to Kasturba Hospital'. Moreover, it added that all the medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected patient have been screened and a few have been quarantined at home', adding that hospital staff has been tested as negative for COVID-19. All necessary precautions for the personal safety of the staff and patients have been initiated by the hospital.

Vinoo Hinduja, Managing Trustee stated, ‘I’m extremely proud of the management and the medical fraternity for having promptly sprang into action to activate the protocols and guidelines outlined in such an event. In anticipation of COVID-19, Hinduja Hospital has been rigorously preparing for this day, because it was not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’. I want to assure the public that the management is diligently following the regulatory requirements and has taken all precautionary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and medical and non-medical community within the hospital.’

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government on Friday has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the State Assembly. Informing the assembly of the 17 positive cases detected in the state, he added that schools will shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted. As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 82, with two deaths in the country. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

