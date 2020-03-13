Trump May Declare National Emergency In US Amid Coronavirus Spread; Death Toll Now At 36

Amid the widespread of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), US President Donald Trump, on Friday, plans to declare a national emergency in the country under the Stafford Act. Once Trump declares the epidemic an emergency, additional federal funds would reportedly be freed and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reportedly swing into action. Moreover, Broadway and Disney World have been shut down and major sports leagues like NBA, MLS along with mass gatherings, schools and rallies have already been declared shut.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

As of date, the US has seen 1215 cases of positive cases and 36 total deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meanwhile, inspite of one of Bolsanaro's aides - who had met with Trump at his Florida resort 'Mar-A-Lago' event had been tested positive, Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have not yet been tested for the disease. The White House stated that there was 'no need' to do so and that neither Trump nor Pence, would follow any self-quarantine protocols, as they showed no symptoms for COVID-19.

Trump - a self-proclaimed germaphobe, himself has downplayed Coronavirus situation in the US claiming that “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu”. He added, “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” While he has since then changed his stance taking a more protectionist view, closing borders, Trump has publically many times blamed China and the Democrats 'for spreading Corona hoax'.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,32,00 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5000 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with the WHO declaring Europe as the 'epicenter'.

