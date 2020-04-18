Hyderabad Sisters Pool In Savings To Develop Low-cost Face Shields For Corona Fighters

In order to contribute their bit in the battle against the deadly Coronavirus, two sisters from Hyderabad have pooled in their savings to make face shields for the Coronawarriors who are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. The two sisters — Purvi and Pooja — are providing the face shields they make for free to the health workers, sanitation workers and essential service providers who are tirelessly working to battle the fast-spreading disease.

Economical & comfortable masks

The sisters have come together to use their knowledge and expertise to assist those people who are fighting at the forefront risking their lives to keep the rest of the population safe. The sisters have designed and produced face shields with simple stationery materials that are economical as well as comfortable.

"These protective face shields will add a layer of protection on the face and eyes. In usual surgical masks and N95 masks, the protection is just for nose and mouth, but eyes are exposed and wearing goggles is a constructive way to protect themselves. These face shields will help them to protect their overall face for a long time without much discomfort." said Purva Rathi, an architect by profession.

"All the materials that have been used making these shields are simple stationary materials that we use in our field. We are trying to keep it as economic as possible and relatively easy to produce," she said.

"We are very thankful to each and every person out there who is standing to fight pandemic and making efforts to keep our country safe. We are glad, we could contribute a little of our knowledge for them. Our aim is to keep them safe who are risking there lives to keep us safe," she added.

Pooja Srinath Kabra while speaking with ANI about the initiative that she took with her sister Purva, said, "This is the best time where we use our knowledge and technology in the best way for our country. Our main aim is to help corona warriors. We are donating them for free of cost."

"These shields are very comfortable to wear and easy to sanitise. Designed with holes on it for cross ventilation (easy to breathe). An OHP (Over Head Projector) sheet is easy to insert on the notches given on shield," she said.

"Bank employees, daily essentials vendors, media persons who stay outdoors so that we stay safe at our home. To protect them, we have made protective face shields, so that their whole face can be covered," added Pooja.