Telangana: Dinesh Gupta Cycles The Streets Of Hyderabad To Spread Awareness On Coronavirus

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, Dinesh Gupta a resident of Hyderabad cycles 20 to 30 Kilometers every day in the city to spread awareness about the global pandemic Coronavirus. The 47-year-old cycles all the way in the city with great zeal holding placards with a message to 'Stay Home' during the lockdown.

Telangana: Dinesh Gupta, a 47-year-old resident of Hyderabad cycles 20-30 km every day in the city to spread awareness about #COVID19. (14.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/qWPHwEzE5J — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

CM Rao takes precautionary measures

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took precautionary measures and has directed the state government officials to focus more on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area as there are more COVID-19 positive cases in the region as compared to rest of the Telangana. In a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday directing the authorities to form a special strategy for Hyderabad by dividing the city into zones, treating it like a separate unit.

"More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad, there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide 17 circles in the city as 17 units. In every unit, appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, revenue officer. The entire Municipal administration department should involve themselves in the prevention of coronavirus. Appoint senior medical officers to the 17 circles," the CM instructed.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, implementation of lockdown and other issues on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan in which Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and DGP Mahender Reddy among others participated.

