In Mumbai, Shops On Both Sides Of The Road Allowed To Remain Open On All Days: BMC

Pursuant to the Maharashtra government's revised guidelines for easing of lockdown restrictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday allowed shops on both sides of the road in Mumbai to remain open on all days. Earlier, the shops were permitted to operate only on a P1-P2 basis whereby shops on one side of the road remained open on odd days, and those on the other side remained open on even days. While liquor can be sold across the counter, social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory.

The movement of people for non-essential activities such as shopping and outdoor exercises shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits. The BMC directed that unrestricted movement will be allowed only for attending the place of work. Any person violating COVID-19 containment measures can be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

COVID-19 crisis in Mumbai

With 1,105 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on August 2, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,16,451. At present, there are 21,412 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 88,299 after 393 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported on August 2, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 6,444. 37 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

5,46,620 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 1. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.90% from July 26-August 1. As of August 1, 4,078 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,400 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,811, 1,069, and 1,755 respectively.

While there are 617 active containment zones currently, 5,519 buildings have been sealed. 4,786 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 5,274 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city rose to 78 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 76%.

