Mumbai Sees 1105 New COVID Cases After Testing 9084 Samples; Positivity Dips To 21.10%

Continuing to plateau Mumbai's Coronavirus (COVID-19) graph, Mumbai on Sunday, saw 1105 new cases and 49 new deaths, as per BMC's bulletin. The city also saw 393 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 88,299. Mumbai which has lower active cases than Thane, now has 1,16,451 cases with 6444 fatalities and 21,412 are active.

Mumbai: 1105 new cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 76% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.90%. BMC reported that 5,46,620 samples have been tested till date (9084 samples tested in 24 hrs) with a 21.10% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 136 of 1069 ventilator beds were vacant, while 232 of 1755 ICU beds were vacant.

Maharashtra reopens malls

After the Centre extended the lockdown, Maharashtra followed the same easing more restrictions. Under the new guidelines, apart from the current relaxations, malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5 without theatres, food courts, and restaurants from 9 AM to 7 PM. The guidelines have not mentioned anything on reopening religious places which remain shut across Maharashtra.

Currently, the state government is gearing up for Ganeshotsav which will occur in the end of August. While the state govt is yet to take a decision on running special trains from Mumbai & Pune to Konkan areas, villages in Sindhudurga and Alibaug are readying health guidelines to counter the crowd - most insisting on a 14-day quarantine, as per reports. The city is also seeing a gradual return of migrant labourers as more cities open up.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 761, while over 5519 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 38 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 155 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 78 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.

