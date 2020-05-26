Indore One-year-old Gets Surprise Birthday Cake & Senerade From Police Amid Covid Lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus induced lockdown, Indore Police on Monday celebrated the birthday of a one-year-old girl, Gitisha. The cops made a surprise visit with a cake and also sang a birthday song for her upon her parents' request, ANI reported. "My daughter has turned one and I am thankful to the police for making this occasion more special," said Ravi Manjani, Gitisha's father.

'We all celebrated her birthday'

Ashok Patidar, SHO of Aerodrum Police Station, also spoke on the same and said, "Usually police go to someone's house to catch people, but when we came to know about the girl's birthday, we arranged a cake for her and went to the house located in Tirumala township. We all celebrated her birthday."

Police in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Assam, Haryana among others have previously celebrated the birthday of small children or senior citizens amid the lockdown.

Police surprises elderly man

Last month, a 70-year-old man had a pleasant surprise when police personnel turned up at his residence in Haryana’s Panchkula with a birthday cake. The elderly man's children are abroad and he lives alone, said Neha Chauhan, SHO of the Panchkula women police station.

READ | Indore: COVID-19 cases cross 3000-mark, death toll reaches 114

A relative of the man had tweeted the Panchkula police commissioner that Karan Puri lives alone and due to the coronavirus lockdown, no one from his neighbourhood or other relatives will be able to visit him on his birthday. ACP Nupur Bishnoi then decided to present the man with a cake, said Chauhan.

READ | Chennai, Indore among four 'role models' cities identified by Centre in handling COVID

In the morning, some police personnel, including Chauhan, visited his Panchkula residence. Initially, Puri thought that they had come to enquire about something. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar also wished Puri in a tweet and praised Panchkula police's efforts in taking care of the elderly living alone.

READ | MP: Indore to ramp up beds capacity as COVID-19 tally rises

READ | Tablighi Jamaat members aided COVID-19 spread in Indore, Bhopal initially: MP CM

(With ANI inputs)