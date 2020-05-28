Indore's 90-year-old Man Beats COVID-19, Showered With Flowers By Hospital Staff

In an incident inspiring hope, a 90-year-old man from Indore returned home after defeating COVID-19 infection. Rameshwar Chaudhary was discharged from Aurobindo hospital in the city on Wednesday after he recovered from the infection which has claimed over 4,500 lives across the country.

The hospital staff donned in PPE showered the man with flowers as he walked out of the premises, while a little girl performed his 'aarti'. His recovery despite the advanced age is being considered significant since the elderly population is said to be more vulnerable to the infection.

"I have won the battle against COVID-19 and now I am returning home. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking effective measures to combat the infection," said 90-year-old Rameshwar Chaudhary.

COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the state was at 21 days, which is better than the national average.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 7,024 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 305 patients have died of the infection and 3,689 have recovered from it. Indore is the worst-hit district in the state and has reported over 117 deaths and 3,103 positive cases of coronavirus. Indore, which is also the state's industrial hub, continues to be in the red zone in view of the rising number of cases.

