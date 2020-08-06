Mumbai Rains Forecast: Intense Rainfall Along With Strong Surface Winds Expected

Intense spells of rains along with strong surface winds at isolated places are likely to lash Mumbai on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. Heavy rainfall and strong winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph are expected to hit several parts of the city on August 6, the weather forecast stated.

Mumbai’s Colaba experienced 33.0 cm of rainfall between 08:30 pm on Wednesday to 5:30 am on Thursday, while Santacruz witnessed 14.6 cm of rainfall during the same time, the IMD said.

Mumbai-Colaba:- 33.0 cm.

Mumbai-Santacruz:- 14.6 cm.

Mumbai-Colaba:- 33.0 cm.

Mumbai-Santacruz:- 14.6 cm.



Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/X6XfhsA1ci — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2020

Highest rainfall of season in 12 hours

Meanwhile, the metropolitan city received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday besides the highest-ever wind speed, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs. The 'D' civic ward, that includes areas like Malabar Hill and Peddar Road, received 309 mm rainfall, while the maximum wind speed of 101.4 kmph was recorded at Marine drive around 4.15 pm, the BMC said.

The civic body opened temporary shelters for stranded passengers and others at its schools. Meanwhile, several roads like Mahapalika Marg and Colaba Causeway Road in south Mumbai were blocked and closed for traffic after trees collapsed due to high-velocity winds in the evening.

According to sources, several roads and areas in south Mumbai, which never witnessed water-logging in the past, were flooded and scores of vehicles, including BEST buses, were stranded on roads. Many motorists abandoned their vehicles in flooded streets due to breakdown, which badly affected the traffic movements.

A BEST spokesperson said the public transport service operated nearly 90 buses from outside various railway stations for various parts of the city. He, however, said no BEST bus suffered any major damage due to collapse of trees, but several breakdowns of buses were reported.

