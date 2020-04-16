Investigating How Pizza Delivery Boy Contracted Coronavirus: South Delhi DM

South Delhi District Magistrate Brij Mohan Mishra on Thursday said that the administration is investigating how the pizza delivery boy contracted the coronavirus. Soon after a pizza delivery boy associated with a famous pizza chain was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Delhi's South district, families of 72 houses have been asked to observe self-quarantine, District Magistrate of South Delhi informed on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said that the police have contacted people living in 72 houses and they have been asked to stay in-home quarantine. No symptoms have been seen in people related to him.

"In the last 15 days, we discovered houses he had delivered food. We contacted people living in 72 houses and they have been asked to stay in-home quarantine. No symptoms have been seen in people related to him. Testing of his roommate has been done and his reports are awaited. The rest of the people don't have any symptoms, they have been placed under institutional quarantine. Those in-home quarantines are also asymptomatic," Mishra told ANI.

"Unless a positive case comes, we feel that transmission has not taken place. The boy told us that he was continuously wearing a mask while delivering the food. We are also finding out how he got infected. We are getting the information about the places he visited for delivery. He was tested on the basis of the doctor's advice. Later, he tested positive," he added.

READ: Coronaviruses found in bats, but it spreading to humans very rare: ICMR epidemiology chief

READ: Delhi Police seizes enormous amount of liquor, arrests 8 amid COVID19 lockdowns

'No need to panic'

Mishra further added that there was no need to panic, as he had informed all the delivery boys to use masks and follow the safety measures while executing a delivery.

The decision to send all people who got into contact with the delivery boy to quarantine was necessary as a precautionary measure, Mishra said. The delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis, he added.

Some of the orders from this outlet were also made through food delivery giant Zomato. All the colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative for the virus and as a precautionary measure, the restaurant has now suspended operations, for the time being, Zomato said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Migrants living under flyover near Yamuna to be moved to Delhi govt shelter: Kejriwal

READ: Beat Coronavirus lockdown blues with a virtual tour of Tokyo through travel blogger