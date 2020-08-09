Janmashtami 2020: History, Meaning, Significance & How People Celebrate The Day

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is the day when thousands or lakhs of followers of Lord Krishna gather and celebrate the birth of the deity. The mythological story suggests that Krishna, who is the son of Devki was born on the eighth day of fortnight during the Indian calendar’s month of Bhadrapada.

This in English calendar falls between the months of August to September. This year as well the festivities will be marked between August 11 midnight followed by day-long celebrations on August 12, 2020. Janmashtami 2020 will witness celebrations across the Hindu communities.

Meaning of Janmashtami

Lord Krishna’s Janmashtami is important to Hindus as he is one of the most worshipped God in the community. He is believed to be born in the year 3228 BC. His birthday falls after eight days of Raksha Bandhan which marks the celebration of a brother sister’s relationship during the Hindu month of Shravana. K

rishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami goes on for two days in normal conditions, but Janmashtami 2020 might be different due to the lockdown situation in the country.

Significance of the festival

According to Hindu texts and mythology, Lord Krishna took the eighth avatar of Vishnu to become the destroyer of the bad and evil exactly on the day. As per Hindu literature mainly in the Bhagwad Gita and the Bhagwata Purana narrated the birth of Lord Krishna. However, his kin, maternal-uncle King Kansa wanted to end the life of little Krishna. Since the time of Lord Krishna’s birth, every eight day of the month of Bhadrapada is called Krishna paksha. The day is symbolic to Hindu religion followers as a day which marks the win of good over the evil.

On Janmashtami, people perform Puja and other rituals to please Lord Krishna. Apart from this, there is much enthusiasm and triumph throughout the following day because people congregate to burst a clay pot (Handi) full of ‘Dahi’ (fermented milk, type of yoghurt) set at a height. Several young men and women aim at bursting the clay pot as a significant Janmashtami ritual.

People also dress up their little ones in Krishna’s avatar and also participate in community programs and competitions. Vendors sell sweet Handis on the day. Traditionally, people even indulge in reading of verses from Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita and more holy books in Lord Krishna's temples and shrines.

Janmashtami 2020 celebrations

Due to the coronavirus scare across the country, the congregation of people is not allowed in most places for Janmashtami 2020, but people still can celebrate at home. The offering of Puja and sweets to Lord Krishna can be a home affair in Janmashtami 2020. Janmashtami 2020 can be celebrated remotely by sharing beautiful messages and images on social media platforms.

