Visit These Popular ISKCON Temples In India, Dedicated To Lord Krishna

The International Society of Krishna Consciousness, popularly known as ISKCON was founded by AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada with an idea to practice bhakti-yoga. It was established in the year 19-66, in New York and spread across the world in dedication to please and worship Lord Krishna. These temples spread in countries like US, UK, Canada not only house idols of their respective deities but it is also an institution of Vedic learning. Read ahead to know about beautifully sculpted ISKCON temples in India.

Top ISKCON temples in India

Sri Krishna Balram Temple, Vrindavan

This is one of the main ISKCON temples in the world. Sri Krishna Balaram Temple of Vrindavan was built in 1975. The idols of Lord Krishna and Lord Balaram are worshipped in this temple. You may also find idols of Radha and other spiritual leaders in this temple. It is believed that Lord Krishna took birth in this city which is why the city holds a lot of importance.

Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Bangalore

Inaugurated in the year 1997, Sri Radha Krishna Temple is one of the largest ISKCON temples in the world. The temple is open for devotees to come and worship on the timings written on the gate. This temple sees more than a thousand devotees visiting on a daily basis.

Sri Sri Radha Vrindavachandra Temple, Pune

This temple was inaugurated by the former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee in 2013. The ISKCON temple is known as ISKCON New Vedic Cultural Center. It is located on the outskirts of Pune and holds different activities like youth training and Bhagavad Gita classes.

Sri Sri Radha Rasabihari Ji Temple, Mumbai

The Sri Radha Rasabihari Ji temple is one of the biggest temples in Mumbai spread across the large area of 4 acres. It is located right near the Juhu Beach. The temple was constructed in 1978. The temple remains open for an entire day with a break in the afternoon. The idols installed in this temple were done by Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada himself.

Sri Sri Radha Govind Dham, Ahmedabad

This temple was built in the year 1997 and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ahmedabad. The temple holds a feat in the evening on every Sunday. The celebration also includes dancing, singing, and spiritual discourses.

