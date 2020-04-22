J&K School Education Dept Issues Order For Home Evaluation Of 10th, 12th Grade Exams

Department of School Education has issued an order for home evaluation of papers of students of 10th and 12th class annual regular summer zone. As per the order issued, the remaining un-evaluated answer scripts of 10th and 12th class be issued to the eligible sub examiners/ evaluators for evaluation from their homes instead of routine table evaluation as one-time exception, after adopting adequate mechanism to ensure the safety, security and confidentiality of the answer sheets, for which the Joint Secretary (Secrecy) shall work out all required modalities.

“The proportion marks in the practical examination of SSE (class 10th) 2020/ Annual Regular Summer zone shall be awarded to the examinees corresponding to the marks scored by them in the Science theory subject,” the order read.

The order further stated that the appropriate decision about the non-conduct of examination in some theory papers of HSP-II (Class 12th) 2020 Annual- Regular Summer zone, Jammu shall be taken after the completion of all those papers which have already been conducted and reviewing/ assessing the situation at that time. “However, all the other norms of conduct/ evaluation as envisaged in the relevant regulations shall be applicable,” the order read.

Schools directed to not assign any homework

The order further stated that a detailed proposal with all the facts, figures and suggestions in this regard was submitted to the Government for concurrence which has been accorded on 21-04-2020 by the Advisor to Lt Governor, K K Sharma through the Principal Secretary School Education department Dr Asgar Hasan Samoon. Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has done away with school bags and formal textbooks for pre-primary students. As per a notification, issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, the schools have been directed not to assign any homework to the students up to 2nd standard.

The Department issued the notification as per Rule 8A in the School Education Act under which the heads of the schools have been entrusted to ensure that students of pre-primary schools are not asked to carry any bag except light carrier for lunch box.

