J&K: First Batch Of 9,600 Rapid Test Kits Arrive In Kashmir Valley

The Jammu Kashmir government is going for rapid testing of coronavirus cases in 'red zones' after the Government of India dispatched 12,000 testing kits in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. Out of 12 000, Kashmir valley has received the first batch of 9600 rapid test kits.

To date, testing was confined to high-risk contacts of already positive cases. However, rapid testing would be done in the areas declared 'red zones'. Of the 90 'red zones' declared by the government in J&K, 76 are in Kashmir with data of coronavirus cases showing the higher possibility of spread in the Valley than Jammu (winter capital)

The rapid test kits help examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their bloodstream to fight the novel coronavirus, which indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19. The results of these tests take around 30 minutes. Doctors and healthcare workers can then determine the number of people who could be infected in a population sample.

"We have received the first batch of 9,600 rapid testing kits," Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo confirmed to 'Republic Media Network'.

Rapid test kits to increase testing capacity

Mattoo said the kits were being dispatched to red zones in the valley and it would be distributed to each such containment zone. The kits provide the results on the spot and would cut the time taken to determine the results, he said. The process will be hastened as these kits provide the results in about half-an-hour only, the director added.

Health officials said the rapid testing kits would help in expanding the testing in the areas designated as red zones. These kits would first be used to test people in each red zone and would also be used to test the frontline health workers, the officials said.

"Afterwards, the testing areas will be increased with the increase in the number of kits as they would be received," they added.

Pertinently, the total number of COVID 19, positive cases has reached 354 in Jammu and Kashmir; 299 in Kashmir and 55 in Jammu.

