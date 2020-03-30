Jammu-Kashmir High Court Uses SMS Services To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

In order to disseminate information and make lawyers as well as litigants aware of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir are using Short Messaging Services (SMS).

Around 1,89,000 SMS have been sent by the High Court as well as by District Courts of JK and Ladakh Union Territories to the lawyers and litigants. Various advisories/guidelines/helplines issued by WHO, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Health and Medical Education Department J&K are being conveyed through SMS.

The move is a part of the measures taken by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir to sensitize lawyers and litigants especially those residing in far-flung areas of the valley and Ladakh UTs on the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 more COVID-19 Cases detected

Meanwhile, seven more COVID-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, prompting the administration to further tighten the restrictions on the movement of people. Jammu-Kashmir government's official spokesperson Rohit Kansal also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about the new cases.

Four more cases detected positive in Kasmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on ground @diprjk @MoHFW_INDIA @HealthMedicalE1 — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 30, 2020

Earlier, in the morning, in another tweet, he said: “No new cases in Kashmir division; in Jammu Division 3 new positive cases.”

With these fresh cases, the total number of patients tested positive for the deadly virus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 45. While two among them died, two have recovered so-far.

The restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir continued for the 12th consecutive day on Monday, officials said. The officials said the curbs across the Valley have been tightened to minimize the movement of the people in order to contain the spread of the virus. The tighter restrictions came in the wake of the death of the second COVID-19 patient early Sunday.

Most of the roads in the Valley have been sealed off and barriers have been erected at several places by the security forces to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown for containing the spread of the coronavirus, the officials said.

The administration has asked the people to cooperate with it and warned of action for violating the prohibitory orders. The authorities at several places have sought help from 'Imams' (clerics) to appeal to the people to stay indoors. The clerics had asked the people to offer prayers at home and avoid the mosques.

