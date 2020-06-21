Mumbai Sees 1242 New COVID-19 Cases; Dharavi's Doubling Rate Slows To 76 Days, City At 36

After two days of fatality, Mumbai reported 41 new deaths and 1242 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Sunday. The city also saw 624 recoveries, taking its tally at 33,491. Mumbai, which is the worst-hit district in India currently has 66,507 cases and 3669 deaths.

Mumbai sees highest single-day COVID deaths at 136; city's positive cases soar to 65,265

Mumbai: 1242 new COVID cases

Today 1242 new #COVID19 positive cases and 41 deaths have been reported in Mumbai. Total positive cases stand at 66,507 including 3669 deaths, 33,491 discharged and 29,347 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mLruvVPXhW — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

With an overall growth of 1.96% in cases in the past week, BMC has tested 4,265 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the city's testing tally to 2,87,384. While the city's recovery rate is maintained at 50%, the test positivity rate is maintained at 22.71%. The BMC also reported that over 23.53 lakh houses were visited where 4.03 lakh senior citizens were checked for oxygen levels - of which 2048 were referred or treated for low oxygen levels.

North Mumbai: COVID-19 cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

BMC and police disagree over lockdown

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, and Dahisar, the police and the BMC differ on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak. While the police want a total lockdown to be enforced in the region, BMC claimed that the proposal was "disastrous" as the civic body was tracking the virus spread and taking measures to contain it. As per the BMC war room report, these areas doubling rate which were earlier at 10 days, have now improved to 20 days.

Tik-tok & K-pop twitter users claim credit for 'low turnout' at Trump rally; Trump denies

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 865, while over 5,784 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 16 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with doubling rate at 76 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 36 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soar to 4.1 lakh; testing tally at 68 lakh samples

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVID-19. Moreover, the Railways has commenced plying local trains but only for the 'essential employees' - designated state govt employees and private healthcare workers, to take the burden off BEST buses which too have commenced. The state has also capped its COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs.2200 and Rs.2800 respectively.