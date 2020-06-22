Mumbai Sees Dip In Fatalities With 20 New COVID-19 Deaths; City's Tally At 67,635 Cases

Seeing a significant dip in fatalities, the financial capital - Mumbai, on Monday, reported 20 deaths and 1128 new cases. The city saw 628 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 34,119 cases. Mumbai's tally stands at 67,635 cases and 3735 deaths.

With an overall growth of 1.88% in cases in the past week, BMC has tested 4,206 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the city's testing tally to 2,91,590. While the city's recovery rate is maintained at 50%, the test positivity rate is maintained at 23.19%. As per the BMC war room report, Mumbai has 724 ventilators of which 25 are available, while only 72 of 1258 ICU beds are available.

BMC launches 'Mission zero'

Earlier in the day, BMC launched 'Mission Zero' rapid action plan at the Shahji Raje Bhosale Complex. Under the programme, 50 mobile dispensary vans visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar, and Kandivali areas for 2-3 weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients. Moreover, a Malabar Hill building was sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days - 19 of the 21 patients were domestic help, drivers, and security staff.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 865, while over 5,784 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 19 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with doubling rate at 76 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 37 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVID-19. Moreover, the Railways has commenced plying local trains but only for the 'essential employees' - designated state govt employees and private healthcare workers, to take the burden off BEST buses which too have commenced. The state has also capped its COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs.2200 and Rs.2800 respectively.