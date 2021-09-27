Kalaburagi City Corporation Launches fogging Drive To Curb dengue Cases In Karnataka

As per officials from the Kalaburagi City Corporation in Karnataka, a large fogging campaign has been launched to tackle the city's rising dengue infections. Commissioner of the Kalaburagi City Corporation, Snehal S Lokhande, told ANI, "The corporation has been continuously undertaking fogging measures since the onset of Monsoon. However, with the increasing Dengue cases due to rainfall, we have decided to conduct a mass fogging drive in a phased manner throughout the city."

The fogging operation will cover the entire city, regardless of locality, according to Lokhande. The City Corporation's Commissioner urged residents to be cautious and to cooperate with the Kalaburagi City Corporation and the health department in their efforts to manage Dengue, Chikungunya, and other related diseases.

Increased cases of Dengue in Kalaburagi

Due to the increasing number of dengue cases in the district, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav has asked authorities from the District Health and Family Welfare Department and the City Corporation to take appropriate measures, said reports. According to Sharanabasappa Ganjelkhed, the district's health officer, 362 of the 1,782 total blood samples collected since January had been verified as having dengue fever. Following an unexpected spike in dengue cases, the department has stepped up its efforts to combat the disease by launching a public awareness campaign, said reports. In rural areas, it has begun a door-to-door awareness campaign.

On Sunday, Jadhav presided over a meeting of officials in the city to discuss the progress done so far in the fight against dengue disease. The Health and Family Welfare Department examined district-by-district data on dengue cases from January to September 25 and found that Kalaburagi city had the most confirmed cases with 105, said reports. There were 453 cases that were suspected, reports stressed.

(With inputs from ANI)

