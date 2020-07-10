Karnataka CM Visits BIEC COVID-19 Care Centre, Appeals For 'fighting Virus Together'

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited the COVID Care Centre established in Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and inspected the facilities there. He also cautioned people that the Coronavirus pandemic will last for many months and sought public support in the fight against the virus.

'Capacity of 10,100 beds'

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "The state government is making all efforts to contain the rapid surge of cases of COVID-19 in Bengaluru. I have visited the COVID Care Centre established at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and inspected the facilities. The COVID Care Centre will have a capacity of 10,100 beds and has all the necessary facilities."

"For every 100 patients, one doctor, two nurses, one support staff, one housekeeping staff and two BBMP Marshals will be deployed. 2,200 staff including doctors, nurses, support staff, housekeeping staff, BBMP marshals and police will be deputed. The patients will be provided with good quality food. Recreation facilities such as TV, Carrom Boards, chess boards etc are also being provided," he added.

There will also be a control room to monitor the activities in the centre. To a question on private hospitals overcharging patients, Yediyurappa said he had told private hospital owners during his meetings with them that they should avoid doing so and in case complaints are received, action would be taken.

'Not a one or two days' affair'

"Let us together control coronavirus. This is not a one or two days' affair. We may have to face the problem for many months," the CM said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the migrant labourers from Karnataka working in Bengaluru not to migrate to rural areas. "There is no need to unnecessarily migrate from Bengaluru to villages. I request people not to migrate to the villages. It is necessary to prevent the spread of the disease in the villages," Yediyurappa said.

He also asked all the legislators to give priority to control the disease in their constituencies. "Please visit taluk hospitals and COVID hospitals and inspect if all required facilities are in place. If there are any lacunae bring it to my notice, it will be rectified," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka on Thursday breached the 30,000 mark as the state reported its biggest single-day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 486, the Health Department said. As of July 9 evening, cumulatively 31,105 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 486 deaths and 12,833 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

