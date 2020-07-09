Karnataka Allows Pvt Medical Establishments To Run COVID Care Centres Teaming With Hotels

In a major move, the Karnataka government on Thursday, allowed private medical establishments registered by the government to establish and manage Coronavirus (COVID-19) care centres in collaboration with hotel facilities, as per government order. The order stated that no separate registration for hotels was not required, but such a facility must be in contact with district health authorities. Karnataka has 28,877 COVID-19 cases and 470 deaths.

Bengaluru under complete lockdown on every Sunday till August 2 to contain COVID spread

Karnataka allows pvt medical institutions to set up COVID centre

The order stated that private establishments must adhere to the government's guidelines for COVID Care Centres (CCC), including its bio-medical waste disposal, discharge protocols and must upload the patient details in the government software. The CCC's daily rate has been capped at Rs 8000 for economy hotels, Rs 10,000 for 3-star hotels, and Rs. 12,000 for 5-star hotels. The establishment must monitor the patients thrice a day and must report to the district to surveillance officer (DSO).

Karnataka COVID apathy: DK Shivakumar asks CM BS Yediyurappa to 'apologise to the nation'

Bengaluru's Sunday shutdown

Amid rising COVID cases, on July 5, the state government announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru on every Sunday to contain the virus spread. The complete lockdown will start from July 5 will remain in effect till August 2 in the city. All essential services allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown and marriages already fixed on Sundays will also be permitted.

Biggest single day spike of 2,228 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; 1,373 new infections in Bengaluru

COVID in Karnataka

On Thursday, Karnataka breached the 30,000 mark as the state reported its biggest single day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 486, the Health department said. The day also saw a record 957 patients getting discharged after recovery, out of which 606 were from Bengaluru Urban. Out of the 2,228 fresh cases reported on Thursday, a whopping 1,373 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. So far 7,28,887 samples have been reported as negative, and of them 17,568 were reported negative today.

"The reason for spike in cases in Bengaluru and other places in recent days is because during the last four months of lockdown we had controlled it very well. But as we relaxed lockdown for economic activities we did not follow certain precautionary measures like distance among other things," said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. He added, "Death rate in Karnataka is 1.49 per cent, while in Bengaluru is 1.28 per cent, and our target is to bring it below 1 per cent".

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's recovery rate at 62%; UP under lockdown on July 10-13