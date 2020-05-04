Maharashtra Reports 771 New Cases & 35 Deaths; State's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 14541

771 new COVID-19 patients were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, May 4 propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 14,541. 796 more cases were updated in the state figures as per the ICMR list. Mumbai accounts for a huge share of the state's COVID-19 crisis with 9,310 cases and 361 casualties. In a positive development, 350 patients were discharged from the hospital in the day, taking the total number of recovered to 2,465. Moreover, 35 more patients- 18 from Mumbai, 7 from Pune, 5 from Akola, and one from Solapur, Thane, Aurangabad and Thane passed away owing to the novel coronavirus. Thus, the state has recorded 583 COVID-19 deaths so far. 23 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

A total of 1,76,323 laboratory samples have been tested for COVID-19. There are 1,026 containment zones in the state presently. On Monday, the surveillance of 47.39 lakh people was undertaken by 10,820 surveillance squads. While 1,98,042 persons are in home quarantine, 13,006 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Restrictions retained in Mumbai, Pune, and Malegaon

The nationwide lockdown has been extended until May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. The Maharashtra government also released the revised guidelines retaining the restrictions in all municipal corporations falling within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 510 confirmed novel coronavirus cases have been detected in Mumbai on Monday till 6 pm. 1908 patients have been discharged from hospitals with 104 more persons recovering from the novel coronavirus in the day. Furthermore, Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll surged to 361 after 18 patients passed away on Monday. 10 of the deceased patients had co-morbidities.

