Kejriwal Launches 'Delhi Corona' App Providing Status Of Hospital Beds & Ventilators

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Delhi Corona' app which will have information regarding the availably of beds in hospitals across the national capital. Kejriwal stated that many a times, despite the availability of beds people were not getting the necessary medical facilities and were being shown the door in hospitals. Through this app, the citizens would be able to fill this 'information gap' and find out how many beds are available in which hospital.

"The biggest problems that countries face is that there is a shortage of beds, ventilators, ICUs that's why the death toll is high. We in Delhi are four steps ahead. While I say this, people sometimes say they are not getting beds roaming from hospital to hospital. There is an information gap," said Kejriwal.

"To fill the gap, we're launching an app called 'Delhi Corona', with information on which hospital has how many beds vacant. The app would be updated twice a day. It can be downloaded from the play store. A website called Delhifightscorona.in/beds can also be used to find beds. Otherwise, call on 1031 to get the bed status. If a hospital denies you admission, dial 1031 and inform us," added Kejriwal.

We are launching an app today which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator availability in Delhi https://t.co/IspK1fVITC https://t.co/5BPdmog5cX — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2020

Crossing a dreaded milestone, the national capital on Monday crossed 20,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 990 new cases and 50 new deaths. Delhi currently has 11,565 active cases and 8746 recoveries with 523 deaths. Currently, Delhi is testing at a rate of 10,772 tests per million and has the third-highest number of cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

