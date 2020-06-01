Delhi Crosses 20,000-mark With 990 New COVID-19 Cases As CM Kejriwal Eases Lockdown

Crossing a dreaded milestone, the national capital on Monday crossed 20,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 990 new cases and 50 new deaths. Delhi currently has 11,565 active cases and 8746 recoveries with 523 deaths. Currently, Delhi is testing at a rate of 10,772 tests per million and has the third-highest number of cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi crosses 20000 mark

Delhi govt announces fresh guidelines for 'Unlock 1'; Here's what's allowed & what's not

Delhi opens up

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. While he has sealed the borders for the next one week barring movement of essential services, he has also announced that an app for knowing the availability of beds.

Punjab issues guidelines for 'Lockdown 5.0', no restrictions on people, vehicle movement

Following activities permitted with restrictions as specified-

Restaurants can operate kitchen for home delivery and takeaway

Transportation by buses; Intra-State movement of buses with not more than 20 passengers.

All private offices, as well as government offices, permitted to function in full strength.

All markets and market complexes shall remain open.

Industrial establishments and construction activities shall be permitted to function.

Marriage, Funeral/ last rites related gathering subject to social distancing

Barbershops, salons , but not spas

Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus

Centre's guidelines mandated in Delhi

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. PM Modi first announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25, when India had 519 cases and nine deaths. It has been extended four times since then.

Coronavirus Live Updates: 'Unlock 1' begins as India sees 8392 new cases; tally at 190,535