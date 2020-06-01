Delhi Crosses 20,000-mark With 990 New COVID-19 Cases As CM Kejriwal Eases Lockdown

Quick links:
Crossing a dreaded milestone, the national capital on Monday crossed 20,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 990 new cases and 50 new deaths. Delhi currently has 11,565 active cases and 8746 recoveries with 523 deaths. Currently, Delhi is testing at a rate of 10,772 tests per million and has the third-highest number of cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. While he has sealed the borders for the next one week barring movement of essential services, he has also announced that an app for knowing the availability of beds.
The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. PM Modi first announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25, when India had 519 cases and nine deaths. It has been extended four times since then.
