Carcass Of 5-year-old Tiger Found At Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary; Cause Of Injury Unknown

The carcass of a five-year-old tiger was found at Kurichiat in Kerala’s Wayanad wildlife division on Monday, forest officials said. The death was caused due to an injury in the neck probably caused by a wire snare or a fence, they said.

“There is an injury mark in the neck, which could have been probably caused by a wire snare or a barbed fence. We are looking into the matter,” assistant wildlife warden said.

As the carcass was found within the Karnataka border, wildlife officials of that state said that they were looking for the tiger since a camera trap detected a blood mark around its neck. “Since then we have been trying to locate the tiger. Unfortunately, we found it dead in the morning,” the warden said.

The carcass of animal was taken for an autopsy and would be burned soon, he added. A case has been registered by the police in the matter.

READ | Bhopal: 5-year-old Tiger To Spend Life In Small Enclosure, Netizens Furious

READ | Telangana: Tiger Spotted On The Outskirts Of Bellampalli Town

Tiger & Leopard Found Dead In Chandrapur

In other similar incidents, a tiger and a leopard were found dead in separate incidents in the forests of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, forest officials said on Wednesday, June 10.

The carcass of a tiger was found in Sitarampeth in Moharli forest range under the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the district on Wednesday afternoon, chief conservator of the forest at TATR, N R Pravin said. The tiger might have died some four days ago, as its remains were already decomposing, he said, adding that the death is being probed.

Meanwhile, a leopard was found dead in the Saoli forest range in Chandrapur on Wednesday. The leopard had been caught in a net and wire trap meant for wild boars at compartment no. 1534 under Saoli forest range, some 60 km from the district headquarters.

Chief conservator of forest Chandrapur circle S V Ramarao confirmed the death and said officials had reached the scene to investigate.

READ | 40-ft Whale Carcass Washes Ashore In Odisha

READ | Maha: Tiger That Killed 5 Persons To Be Tranquilised

(With agency inputs)