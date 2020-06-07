Bhopal: 5-year-old Tiger To Spend Life In Small Enclosure, Netizens Furious

A five-year-old tiger which killed two people in Amravati, Maharastra two years back has been brought to Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park where it would stay in a small enclosure for rest of its life. According to PTI, the tiger named Saran, which allegedly has a tendency to stray inro residential areas was first captured in December 2018.

However, it was given an opportunity to live in its natural corridor and released into the forest areas of MP’s Satpura Tiger reserve. The animal continued to show the tendency of straying into residential areas and was again caught wandering in Sarani.

On February 10, 2019, it was again rescued from a residential area of Sarani and kept in an enclosure in the state's Kanha Tiger Reserve, an official told PTI.

After staying in Kanha Tiger reserve for nearly a year, the striped animal, on June 5, was shifted to Bhopal's Van Vihar, where, according to officials it might spend rest of his life. Speaking to PTI, the officials said that the beast could not be sent to the wild again because of its tendency to wander towards human habitats.

Netizens enraged

As soon as the news of Saran's lifetime “imprisonment” broke out, furious netizens took to social media to advocate the tiger’s right to freedom. Many others were of the opinion that it should be humans that should be imprisoned.

#Saran the new entrant to #VanVihar. The tiger which was rescued from #Sarni in #Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was monitored in #KanhaTigerReserve. Saran finally finds a new home in VanVihar, adding a new dimension to the #Tiger in Human Dominated #Landscape. pic.twitter.com/ysXHZHnmnt — Van Vihar National Park (@van_vihar) June 6, 2020

Hopefully the enclosure will be spacious and he will be well taken care of — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) June 7, 2020

This is wrong ! Leave animals alone in the jungle. — Real History (@RealHistory20) June 7, 2020

But damn, give it a decent enclosure. It's depressing — DexoMoto (@DexoMoto) June 7, 2020

They could put it in wild life sanctuary, like SGNP in mumbai, if they have something similar over there. — Gauri Deshmukh (@Always_Gauri) June 7, 2020

