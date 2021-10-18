Kerala: Two-storey House Washed Away By River As Floods Wreak Havoc In Kottayam; WATCH

As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, a terrifying video has surfaced online showing a house collapsing into a gushing river in Kottayam. The video shared by news agency ANI, shows cracks forming on the ground in Mundakayam as a house slowly falls apart into a river. The video, which lasts only a few seconds sees the two-storey house, along with its ground floor, disappear completely into the moving water.

The house is shown to be swept away completely as passers-by looked on. The two-storey house which stood on the edge of a river is seen tilting slowly, before disappearing into the muddy waters. The house was empty when the incident happened as occupants had stepped out earlier. In the video, people can be heard crying, “It is gone,” as the house begins to forms cracks and tilt.

#WATCH | Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YYBFd9HQSp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kerala due to heavy rains and landslides. PM Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the state. Speaking on the Kerala flood situation, Prime Minister said that authorities are working on the ground to assist those who have been injured or affected. PM Modi also prayed for the safety and well being of the people.

Death toll in Kerala rises to 22

The death toll due to landslides and flash floods in Kerala rose to 22 on Sunday, as reported by news agency ANI. Twenty-two bodies, 13 from Kottayam district and 9 from Idukki were recovered from various rain-hit areas while NDRF teams continued their rescue operations. The major casualties occurred on Saturday due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts following heavy rains, officials had said. Rescue operations for more missing individuals are underway in the affected regions.

Kerala Floods

Over the previous few days, Kerala received heavy rains, causing landslides and floods. Several people, who panicked due to the situation, have been hurt and displaced in the state's south as dams near their full capacity. Heavy rains also caused flash floods and landslides in numerous areas, forcing the state government to seek the help of the armed forces for rescue operations. Meanwhile, 11 NDRF teams have been sent around the state to conduct rescue operations. In addition, the Air Force, Navy, and Army have been deployed to assist.

Image: ANI